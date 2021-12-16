GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,800 shares, a growth of 176.2% from the November 15th total of 199,400 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the third quarter worth about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOVX stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,810. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.71.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 1,305.93%.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

