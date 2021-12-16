Geus Aart De Sells 64,622 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35.

Synopsys stock opened at $361.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.10 and a 200-day moving average of $307.89. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $365.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.