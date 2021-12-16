Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Raised by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.