Gill Morris Acquires 3,934 Shares of Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) Stock

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) insider Gill Morris purchased 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £9,835 ($12,997.22).

WKOF opened at GBX 250 ($3.30) on Thursday. Weiss Korea Opportunity has a 1-year low of GBX 212 ($2.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 294 ($3.89). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 260.72.

About Weiss Korea Opportunity

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

