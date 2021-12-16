Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Shares of GTLB opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.99. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 48,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,290,645 shares of company stock valued at $100,358,309 in the last ninety days.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

