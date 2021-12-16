Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Specifically, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

The firm has a market cap of $885.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

