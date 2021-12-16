Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of United-Guardian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of United-Guardian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and United-Guardian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -812.60% United-Guardian 32.86% 37.54% 32.40%

Volatility and Risk

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United-Guardian has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and United-Guardian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A United-Guardian $10.99 million 6.75 $3.31 million $0.90 17.97

United-Guardian has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Digital Solutions and United-Guardian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United-Guardian beats Global Digital Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R. Globus in 1942 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

