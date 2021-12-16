Global Medical REIT Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 227.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 55,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

