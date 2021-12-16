Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $27,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 816,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,271,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 823.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 481,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,208,000 after acquiring an additional 428,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.53. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

