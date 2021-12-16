Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Short Interest Update

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the November 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GLTVF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717. Globaltrans Investment has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

Globaltrans Investment Company Profile

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

