Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,600 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the November 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,198,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GROY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,525. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on GROY. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

