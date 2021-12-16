Golden Goose Reaches Market Capitalization of $209,254.74 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $209,254.74 and $35,088.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.88 or 0.08292408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00078501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,952.57 or 0.99837814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

