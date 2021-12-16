Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after buying an additional 2,068,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 50.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,610,000 after buying an additional 1,830,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,661.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,699,000 after buying an additional 1,250,180 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,704,368. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $175.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

