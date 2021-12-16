Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 14,063 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.74. 670,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,148,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

