Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 8,322 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $37.57. 17,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,158. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

