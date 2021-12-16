Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $16.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $959.80. The company had a trading volume of 333,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,577,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,024.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $806.72. The firm has a market cap of $963.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock worth $3,669,912,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

