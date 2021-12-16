Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $24.23 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,249. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

