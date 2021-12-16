Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $28.26 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,516 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average of $138.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

