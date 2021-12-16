Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 3.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $45,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,821. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.31 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

