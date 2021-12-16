Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,955 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in FedEx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FDX stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,018. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.76 and its 200-day moving average is $263.13.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

