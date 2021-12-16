Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Down 82.5% in November

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the November 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:GEAHF opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Great Eagle has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

