Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Down 82.5% in November

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the November 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS:GEAHF opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Great Eagle has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $3.97.
Great Eagle Company Profile
See Also: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.