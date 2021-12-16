Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

GREE stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. 428,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,563. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.89.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $4,856,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $685,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

