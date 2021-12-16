Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 36 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3,121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92,773 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,699,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $792.22 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $459.48 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $801.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $773.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

