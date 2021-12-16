Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 58 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $975.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,024.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $806.72. The company has a market cap of $980.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock worth $3,669,912,693. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

