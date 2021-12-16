Grove Bank & Trust Makes New $207,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after buying an additional 2,035,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $73,281,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after buying an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

