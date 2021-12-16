Grove, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 21st (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Grove’s (NASDAQ:GRVI) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 21st. Grove had issued 2,200,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $11,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Grove’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:GRVI opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Grove has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRVI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grove during the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

