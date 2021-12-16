Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Up 4%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 12,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 805,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 88.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,065 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 427.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 59,817.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 144,758 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.