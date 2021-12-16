Gruss & Co. LLC Purchases 7,400 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Gruss & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury comprises about 8.6% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 40.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 160,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 288.4% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $16.63. 148,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

