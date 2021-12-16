Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the November 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $629,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 28.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 511,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,051. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

