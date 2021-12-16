GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $2.70 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 115.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00005643 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $202.20 million and approximately $816.58 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003047 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,823,693 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

