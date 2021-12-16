Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.90 Million

Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce $266.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.16 million to $274.60 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $240.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $995.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.98 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

NYSE HAE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,233. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

