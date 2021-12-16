Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce $4.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the lowest is $4.07 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,429 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,117 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,135,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,519 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $22.61. 331,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,593,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

