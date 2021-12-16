Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 2,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 156,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $682.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 44,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 91,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
About Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.
