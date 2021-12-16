Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 2,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 156,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $682.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 44,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 91,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

