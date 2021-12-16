Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

