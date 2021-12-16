Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 399 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

NASDAQ MU opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

