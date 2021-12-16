Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day moving average is $173.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.60 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

