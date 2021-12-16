Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of AMAT opened at $153.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

