Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $180.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.68. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

