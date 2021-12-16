Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SSD opened at $130.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.99. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.37 and a 12-month high of $131.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

