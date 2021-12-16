Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

