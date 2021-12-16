Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.29) to GBX 1,315 ($17.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.45) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.53) to GBX 1,381 ($18.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,645 ($21.74).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,317.50 ($17.41) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,445.70. The company has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,296.50 ($17.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.73).

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.77), for a total value of £120,174.60 ($158,814.06).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

