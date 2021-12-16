Harrington Investments INC Acquires 2,270 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Honda Motor by 260.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947,004 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at $55,215,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at $23,895,000. Amundi bought a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at $19,102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Honda Motor by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,427,000 after acquiring an additional 394,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of HMC opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

