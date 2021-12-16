Harrington Investments INC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 51.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 66,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 93,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

