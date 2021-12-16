Harrington Investments INC Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,203 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 1.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in eBay by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in eBay by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in eBay by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 78,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In other eBay news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,167 shares of company stock worth $6,218,047. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.