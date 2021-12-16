Harvey Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 170,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 103,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 6.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 254,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,959,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after buying an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.84.

AAPL opened at $179.30 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

