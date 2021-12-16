Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

HE stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

