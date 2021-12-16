Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $137.20

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 137.20 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 137.70 ($1.82), with a volume of 1267358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.40 ($1.83).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 165 ($2.18) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hays to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.59) to GBX 195 ($2.58) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.38).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

