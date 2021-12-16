Head to Head Analysis: Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) versus Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerner and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.51 billion 4.23 $780.09 million $1.72 46.06 Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.00 -$16.84 million $0.14 10.43

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cerner has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.83, indicating that its stock price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cerner and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 2 3 5 0 2.30 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerner currently has a consensus target price of $84.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Cerner’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cerner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 9.15% 19.54% 10.61% Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12%

Summary

Cerner beats Creative Realities on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States. The International segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures linked to business activity in Aruba, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the Unit

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

