Head to Head Comparison: Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) and Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Victrex alerts:

This table compares Victrex and Foxtons Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victrex N/A N/A N/A Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A

Victrex has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foxtons Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victrex and Foxtons Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victrex $419.28 million 6.82 $69.15 million N/A N/A Foxtons Group $120.13 million 1.40 -$4.10 million N/A N/A

Victrex has higher revenue and earnings than Foxtons Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Victrex and Foxtons Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victrex 1 4 5 0 2.40 Foxtons Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Victrex currently has a consensus price target of $36.32, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Victrex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Victrex is more favorable than Foxtons Group.

Summary

Victrex beats Foxtons Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Mortgage Broking segment offers mortgage advisory and brokerage services. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.