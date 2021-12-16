Head-To-Head Contrast: HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) vs. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A 0.74% 0.69% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 46.78% 6.10% 3.61%

HG has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HG and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 $0.78 13.02 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.89 billion 17.96 $770.96 million $6.58 33.22

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HG and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 5 0 2.83

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus target price of $179.83, suggesting a potential downside of 17.72%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than HG.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats HG on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold, Gary A. Kreitzer, Joel S. Marcus, and Jerry M. Sudarsky in October 1994 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

